Steps will be taken for Ninth Wage Board Award for Journos: Munnujan

DHAKA, April 4, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Munnujan Sufian today said necessary steps will be taken to resolve the issue of announcement of the Ninth Wage Board Award for journalists and employees working in newspapers and news agencies.

She gave the assurance at a meeting with leaders of the Bangladesh Labor Rights Journalists Forum (BLRJF) in the conference room at the Labor Court building here.

During the meeting, Member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Labour and Employment Shamsunnahar Bhuiyan, BRLJF President Kazi Abdul Hannan, its Secretary General Ataur Rahman, among others, were present.

BRLJF President briefed Munnujan Sufian about the situation centering the announcement of the 9th Wage Board Award for journalists and its legal aspects.

The state minister assured that she would place their views before the cabinet committee meeting.