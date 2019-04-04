ACC asks 9 govt bodies to provide info on FR Tower

DHAKA, April 04, 2019 (BSS) – The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) today sent notices to nine government agencies asking those to provide information on the irregularities and corruption in Banani FR Tower where a devastating fire broke out recently.

ACC Deputy Director Abu Bakar Siddique sent the notices to the public agencies today, ACC spokesman Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya told BSS.

Separate notices were sent to Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk), Fire Service and Civil Defence, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), Department of Environment (DoE), Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority and Dhaka Wasa.

Pranab said the government agencies have been asked to provide information regarding deviation or irregularities in construction of FR Tower to the national anti-graft body within three working days.

The move came a day after the ACC initiated a probe into how the high-rise building construction was extended to a 22-storey building flouting its approval for 18-storey.

On Wednesday, the ACC decided to conduct a probe against four people, including owner of FR Tower Engr SMHI Faruk Hossain and Rupayan Group chairman Liaquat Ali Khan Mukul, for allegedly constructing a 22-storey building violating the building code and acquiring illegal wealth.

A total of 26 people were killed in FR Tower fire.