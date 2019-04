DHAKA, April 3, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League (AL) has postponed its

preparatory meeting on observance of the historical Mujibnagar Day for an

unavoidable circumstance.

The meeting was schedule for the next Sunday (April 7) at 10:30 am at the

party’s central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the city, said an AL press

release here today.