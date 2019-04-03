Pakistani army killed 10 Rangpur intellectuals on April 3, 1971

RANGPUR, Apr, 03, 2019 (BSS) – The Pakistani occupation army began

planned genocide of intellectuals by killing best sons of Rangpur on April 3,

1971 in Dakhiganj area of the city further igniting the War of Liberation for

independence.

Former district unit Commander of Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad (BMS)

Mosaddek Hossain Bablu said the Pakistani demons with Razakars, Al-Badars,

Al-Shams and Beharis caught 11 brilliant sons of Rangpur from their houses on

March 27, 1971.

“The occupation forces with their local non-Bengali Behari collaborators

forcibly took them to Rangpur cantonment and conducted barbaric physical

torture causing unbearable pains to them,” he said.

Later at night on April 3, 1971, the Pakistani blood-hungry soldiers and

their local collaborators took them to Dakhiganj Shwashan (crematory)

Baddhyabhumi here and gunned them down.

“Luckily, one of them, Awami League leader Dr. Dinesh Chandra Bhowmick

alias Mantu Daktar, who received eight bullets, escaped the horror,” Bablu

said quoting his talks with Mantu Daktar in 1971.

Mantu Daktar was taken to India where he joined the ‘Mukti Bahini’ after

getting treatments and fought to liberate the country by killing many enemy

soldiers in the war fronts.

The 10 martyred intellectuals are: Advocate Mahfuz Ali Zorjes, Khitish

Halder, Ehsanul Haque Dulal, Rafiqul Islam Rafique, Dhirendranath Shanti

Chaki, Durga Das Adhikari, Gopal Chandra, Tofazzal Hossain Moharram, Uttam

Kumar Adhikari and Pagla Darbesh.

Talking to BSS, former Rangpur city unit Commander of BMS Sadrul Alam

Dulu said the occupation forces killed the ten intellectuals of Rangpur here

at night on April 3, 1971 to make Rangpur talentless and foil the War of

Liberation.

“Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with huge hatred

rejected cancellation of the scheduled parliament session and called strike

on March 2 in Dhaka and March 3 throughout the country.

The people of Rangpur literally started the War for Liberation from

March 3, 1971 after becoming extremely angry when hatred Yahiya Khan

cancelled the March 1 scheduled parliament sitting on March 3 and declared

curfew on the day.

As per call of Bangabandhu, the whole nation was in unprecedented non-

cooperation movement against the Pakistani regime that declared curfew in the

then East Pakistan on March 3, 1971.

“On March 3, 1971, thousands of people irrespective of caste, creed and

religion brought out huge protest processions from Katchari Bazar point

breaking curfew in Rangpur city as elsewhere in the country,” Dulu added.

Non-Bengali Behari Sarforaz Khan shot dead heroic boy Sangku Samajhder,

12, of Rangpur on March 3, 1971 while Sangku was taking part in the massive

non-cooperation movement rally in the city.

The supreme sacrifice of school student Sangku triggered mass anger

among the Rangpur people uniting them to snatch away Independence from the

Pakistani occupiers.

Being organised, about 30,000 Bangalees’ attempted to capture Rangpur

Cantonment on March 28, 1971 when over 400 of them were gunned down by the

Pakistani occupation forces further sparkling the War of Liberation.

“Under such circumstances, killing of the ten intellectuals of Rangpur

on April 3 by the occupation army ignited sleeping heroism in every Bangalee

inspiring them to join the ‘Mukti Bahini’ en-masse,” Dulu added.

‘Muktijoddha Smriti Sangrakkhan Parishad’ has been observing the

‘Dakhiganj Shwashan Baddhyabhumi Dibash’, martyrdom day of 10 intellectuals,

here every year on April 3 to pay rich tribute to the heroic sons of the

soil.

‘Dakhiganj Baddhyabhumi Smriti Rakhshsya Committee’ and ‘Muktijuddher

Smriti Sangrakhshan Parishad will observe the “Dakhiganj Baddhyabhumi Dibash”

through various programmes to pay rich tribute to the martyred intellectuals

in the afternoon today.