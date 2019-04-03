Rain likely at many places: Met office

DHAKA, April 3, 2019 (BSS)-Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)

today predicted rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or

squally wind at many places over the country in 24 hours ending at 9 am

tomorrow.

“There is no heavy rainfall warning today . . . But rain or thunder showers

accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few

places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over

Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barishal and Khulna divisions with

hails at isolated places,” said a Met office press release here this noon.

Day and night temperature may rise by (1-2)C over the country, the release

said, showing its outlook in 72 hours as rain or thunder showers may rise.

The highest 67mm rainfall was recorded at Cumilla in Chattogram yesterday.

Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded 34.6 degrees Celsius at

Rajshahi and today’s minimum temperature 16.9 degrees Celsius at Rajarhat in

Rangpur division.

Today’s sunset in the capital Dhaka would be at 06:15pm while tomorrow’s

sunrise at 05:48am.

Meanwhile, there is no marine and inland riverports warning and no signals

to be hoisted, the release added.