“Nagad” now available in all over Bangladesh

DHAKA, April 2, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Post Office (BPO) today made

announcement its digital financial service “Nagad” is now available in all 64

districts of Bangladesh.

Within the seven days of official launch by the Prime Minister Sheikh

Hasina on March 26, BPO has brought the services at the doorsteps of people

across the country, said a press release here today.

Users can now avail Nagad services from all the district post office

branches and key market places. Within this short period of time, Nagad has

been able to partner with over one lakh “Uddokta” or agents to offer

essential services to the Nagad users.

Regarding the availability of Nagad Service points in each district of

Bangladesh, BPO Director General Sushanta Kumar Mandal said, the reason

behind connecting the remotest areas of Bangladesh is to bring the digital

financial services to the doorsteps of marginal people and serve them the

benefits of Digital Bangladesh.

“Efficiency of BPO is commendable for spreading the services of Nagad in

all the 64 districts of Bangladesh and we are expecting to reach to the

union-level by next quarter,” he said.

Nagad has already initiated Digital KYC verification for ensuring hassle

free user registration and verification process. To complete user

registration process through Digital KYC, anyone needs to bring a registered

cellphone connection and national identity card.

Artificial Intelligence will be used for real time verification of user

data and cross match the NID information with the Election Commission

Database and the application form for user registration will be filled up

automatically by retrieving data from Election Commission Database. This

process will take less than 30 seconds for each user registration.