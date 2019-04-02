“Nagad” now available in all over Bangladesh

DHAKA, April 2, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Post Office (BPO) today made
announcement its digital financial service “Nagad” is now available in all 64
districts of Bangladesh.
Within the seven days of official launch by the Prime Minister Sheikh
Hasina on March 26, BPO has brought the services at the doorsteps of people
across the country, said a press release here today.
Users can now avail Nagad services from all the district post office
branches and key market places. Within this short period of time, Nagad has
been able to partner with over one lakh “Uddokta” or agents to offer
essential services to the Nagad users.
Regarding the availability of Nagad Service points in each district of
Bangladesh, BPO Director General Sushanta Kumar Mandal said, the reason
behind connecting the remotest areas of Bangladesh is to bring the digital
financial services to the doorsteps of marginal people and serve them the
benefits of Digital Bangladesh.
“Efficiency of BPO is commendable for spreading the services of Nagad in
all the 64 districts of Bangladesh and we are expecting to reach to the
union-level by next quarter,” he said.
Nagad has already initiated Digital KYC verification for ensuring hassle
free user registration and verification process. To complete user
registration process through Digital KYC, anyone needs to bring a registered
cellphone connection and national identity card.
Artificial Intelligence will be used for real time verification of user
data and cross match the NID information with the Election Commission
Database and the application form for user registration will be filled up
automatically by retrieving data from Election Commission Database. This
process will take less than 30 seconds for each user registration.