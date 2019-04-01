National Film Day on April 3

DHAKA, April 1, 2019 (BSS) – The National Film Day will be observed in a befitting manner under the auspices of Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC), National Film Observance Committee and Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy on April 3.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, understanding the impact of films on society, tabled a bill in the provincial assembly of erstwhile East Pakistan for the formation of Film Development Corporation (FDC) on April 3 in 1957 as the then Industries and Commerce Minister and in continuation to that FDC was established.

April 3 is being observed as National Film Day every year since 2012.

To mark the day, Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) and the National Film Observance Committee have jointly taken elaborate programmes for three days to observe the National Film Day at the BFDC.

Convener of the BFDC, veteran actor and cultural personality Syed Hasan Imam will inaugurate the programme by hosting the flag at 9.30am, at FDC. The national anthem will be performed along with the flag hosting.

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, MP, will speak as the chief guest at the function, while acting Managing Director of BFDC Laxman Chandra Debnath will give the welcome speech.

Noted actor and member of the parliamentary standing committee on information ministry Akbar Hossain Faruk and information secretary Abdul Malek will be present at the function as special guest.

The daylong programme will include rally, red carpet reception, inauguration of fair, exhibition of still photo and films, discussion and seminar on film.

On April 4, a cultural function will be held with the participation of various renowned cultural personalities. Followed by, there will be laser show and fireworks exhibition at FDC.

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy has also organized film carnivals, seminars, film exhibitions, discussions, meet-ups and cultural programs on the occasion of the National Film Day from April 3-5.