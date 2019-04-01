DScE accords reception to Kholiquzzaman

DHAKA, April 1, 2019 (BSS) – Eminent economist Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad has laid emphasis on creating equal opportunities for every people for the betterment of the society.

“We have to prioritize the necessities of people and if we could fulfill their wants, the spirit of the War of Liberation would further be materialized,” he added.

Dr Kholiquzzaman, who received “Independence Award” recently, made this remark at a reception accorded to him by the Dhaka School of Economics (DScE) at NAEM auditorium.

Kholiquzzaman, also the Chairman of PKSF, said entrepreneurship development must be grown up for the betterment of the society. He hoped at undergraduate level Bachelor of Entrepreneurial Economics programme will bring beneficial outcome for the country.

He received Independence Award-2019 in public and social welfare along with 11 persons and one institution.

Former Vice Chancellor of Jahangirnagar University Professor Dr Qazi Saleh Ahmad, DScE Head of Admin, Academic Affairs and Development Mohammad Selim, Head of Liaison and programmes Professor Sheikh Ekramul Kabir, Macroeconomist and Entrepreneurial expert Professor Dr Muhammad Mahboob Ali, Deputy Managing Director of PKSF Dr M Jashimuddin, Dr A K M Nazul Islam and Professor Dr Rezai Karim Khondoker, among others, spoke.

Muhammad Mahboob Ali said for human development Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad must get international recognition as his ENRICH programme is visible in both micro foundation and macro-economy.

The occasion was followed by a cultural programme.