1,50,954 students to appear in HSC exams in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, March 30, 2019 (BSS)-A total of 1,50,954 students are going to

appear in HSC examination under Rajshahi Education Board (REB) this year, up

by 9,676 students in the previous year.

While talking to BSS here today, Professor Tarun Kumar Sarker, secretary of

the board, said all sorts of necessary preparations have been taken to hold

the public examinations at 197 centers scheduled to be held from April 1 like

other parts of the country.

“We have adopted all-out measures to complete the examinations peacefully

and successfully,” he said adding that strict measures have been taken to

prevent question paper leakage in particular.

The examinees have been advised to appear in the examination halls before

30 minutes of the start of exam.

Prof Tarun mentioned that stringent legal action will be taken against

those who will be found guilty of any irregularity.

During the time of examinations, all coaching centers will remain shut.