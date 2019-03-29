Follow building code in construction: Dr Hasan

DHAKA, March 29, 2019 (BSS) – Calling upon all to follow the Bangladesh National Building Code (BNBC) in constructing buildings, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said the owner of Banani FR Tower, where a devastating fire left 19 people dead, did not follow the building code.

“The owner of the building constructed additional floors violating the rules and regulations,” he told the inaugural session of World Communicator Council – Bangladesh Chapter at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy here.

Dr Hasan said as per the BNBC, the installation of fire extinguishing system is mandatory in constructing a building, but the BNBC was not followed in building the FR Tower.

“That’s why many people were killed in the Banani fire because of the greed of a building owner. I request all to follow the building code so that nobody is killed in the fire of greediness,” he said.

The information minister said all must follow the building code in constructing infrastructures and should be aware of building construction. “If necessary, all should protest when an infrastructure is built violating rules,” he said.

Dr Hasan said there is a political party in the country which finds politics in every incident. “Even it tries to find politics in an accident.”

“I request the party…please do not look for politics in all the incidents but stand by the affected people,” he said.

Former chief information commissioner Prof Golam Rahman and chairman of Public Relations Council of India MB Joy Ram, among others, spoke at the function with chairman of World Communicator Council – Bangladesh Chapter ASM Assaduzzman in the chair.