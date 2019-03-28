Inspiring youth generations in science-based education stressed

RANGPUR, March 28, 2019 (BSS) – With faster development in all sectors of the country, the young generation should be inspired in science and technology-based modern education for sustainable progress on way to build a developed country.

High officials and experts expressed the view this afternoon at the inaugural ceremony of the three-day district level Science and Technology Fair-2019 on BIAM Laboratory School and College in the city.

The district administration under supervision of the National Science and Technology Museum is organising the fair in observance of the 40th National Science and Technology Week-2019.

The district administration under patronisation of the Science and Technology Welfare Trust is organising the fair to attract the young students in science and technology-based education.

Additional Divisional Commissioner (revenue) Abu Taher Md. Masud Rana launched the fair by releasing balloon in the inaugural ceremony and addressed the discussion as the chief guest.

Presided over by Convener of the observance committee and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education and ICT) Ruhul Amin Mian, Additional Deputy Inspector General of Rangpur Range Police Md. Mazid Ali, President of district Awami League Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, Additional Police Super Maruf Hossain, District Education Officer Roksana Begum, addressed a special guests.

Forty secondary and higher secondary level educational institutions from allover Rangpur district have set up 40 stalls on the fair premises projecting diverse scientific projects, research activities and innovations and ICT-based technologies.

In their speeches, the speakers underscored the need for spreading of the time-befitting science- and technology- based modern education among the young generations for attaining sustainable national development.

Mazid Ali put importance on popularisation of the science- and ICT-based education to attain self-sufficiency in all spheres for building a middle income nation by 2021, attain sustainable development goals by 2030 and a developed Bangladesh by 2041.

The chief guest discussed various pragmatic steps by the present government to spread science-, technology- and knowledge-based education and skills among the young generations to speed up uplift for attaining sustainable national progress.