ADB for promoting energy efficiency

DHAKA, March 28, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh needs to promote energy
efficiency, renewable energy, regional power trade and latest technologies,
as well as diversify its energy sources to transform and sustain the sector.
“Bangladesh has made good progress in energy sector which has direct links
to the country’s economic growth, industrialization and people’s
development,” Country Director of Asian Development Bank (ADB) Bangladesh
Resident Mission Manmohan Parkash said, at a working group meeting of Local
Consultative Group (LCG) at Bidyut Bhaban.
He said, “Providing last mile connectivity for electricity access,
developing proper energy mix by investing in renewable and harnessing
regional power trade, establishing a dynamic natural gas pricing and
electricity tariff mechanism, attracting private sector investment, and
developing the sector in the context of climate change are critical for
inclusive and sustainable development.”
“The government and the development partners have collaborated well in the
energy sector, but new challenges have emerged, triggering rapid response
requirements through enhanced partnership and innovation,” Parkash added.
The meeting also focused on industrial development and diversification of
industrial base; transforming energy demand patterns based on residential,
industrial and transport consumption; and extended regional cooperation in
thermal and hydro power generation, among others.
Power secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, energy secretary Abu Hena M Rahmatul
Muneem and other officials attended the LCG meeting.
Representatives from AFD, AIIB, DFID, EIB, EU, IDB, GIZ, JICA, KfW, USAID,
UNDP, World Bank, participated in the meeting among other development
partners.
The ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and
sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate
extreme poverty.
In 2018, it made commitments of new loans and grants amounting to $21.6
billion.