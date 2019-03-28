ADB for promoting energy efficiency

DHAKA, March 28, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh needs to promote energy

efficiency, renewable energy, regional power trade and latest technologies,

as well as diversify its energy sources to transform and sustain the sector.

“Bangladesh has made good progress in energy sector which has direct links

to the country’s economic growth, industrialization and people’s

development,” Country Director of Asian Development Bank (ADB) Bangladesh

Resident Mission Manmohan Parkash said, at a working group meeting of Local

Consultative Group (LCG) at Bidyut Bhaban.

He said, “Providing last mile connectivity for electricity access,

developing proper energy mix by investing in renewable and harnessing

regional power trade, establishing a dynamic natural gas pricing and

electricity tariff mechanism, attracting private sector investment, and

developing the sector in the context of climate change are critical for

inclusive and sustainable development.”

“The government and the development partners have collaborated well in the

energy sector, but new challenges have emerged, triggering rapid response

requirements through enhanced partnership and innovation,” Parkash added.

The meeting also focused on industrial development and diversification of

industrial base; transforming energy demand patterns based on residential,

industrial and transport consumption; and extended regional cooperation in

thermal and hydro power generation, among others.

Power secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, energy secretary Abu Hena M Rahmatul

Muneem and other officials attended the LCG meeting.

Representatives from AFD, AIIB, DFID, EIB, EU, IDB, GIZ, JICA, KfW, USAID,

UNDP, World Bank, participated in the meeting among other development

partners.

The ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and

sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate

extreme poverty.

In 2018, it made commitments of new loans and grants amounting to $21.6

billion.