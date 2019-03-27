Trump tells Russia ‘to get out’ of Venezuela

WASHINGTON, March 27, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – US President Donald Trump demanded
Wednesday that Russia drop support for Venezuela’s leader Nicolas Maduro
after Moscow deployed troops and equipment to bolster the hard-left
government.
“Russia has to get out,” Trump said at the White House alongside Fabiana
Rosales, wife of opposition leader Juan Guaido, who has been recognized by
the United States and more than 50 other countries as Venezuela’s interim
president in place of Maduro.
Rosales was given a high-profile reception in the Trump administration’s
latest bid to boost Guaido, who is under severe pressure from Moscow-backed
Maduro. On Thursday, she will meet with US First Lady Melania Trump in
Florida.
Trump said “all options are on the table” when asked by journalists if the
United States was considering military action to back up a major campaign of
economic sanctions aimed at crippling the Maduro government’s finances.
“They’ve got a lot of pressure right now. They have no money, they have no
oil, they have no nothing. They’ve got plenty of pressure right now. They
have no electricity,” he said.
“Other than military you can’t get any more pressure than they have …
All options are open.”
Earlier, Rosales met separately with Vice President Mike Pence, who plays
a major role in the administration’s aggressive stand against Maduro, and
also called out Russia.
He said “the United States views Russia’s arrival of military planes this
weekend as an unwelcome provocation and we call on Russia today to cease all
support for the Maduro regime.”
“Guaido is the only legitimate president of Venezuela. Venezuela is in
crisis after years of dictatorship and oppression,” Pence said.