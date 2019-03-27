Trump tells Russia ‘to get out’ of Venezuela

WASHINGTON, March 27, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – US President Donald Trump demanded

Wednesday that Russia drop support for Venezuela’s leader Nicolas Maduro

after Moscow deployed troops and equipment to bolster the hard-left

government.

“Russia has to get out,” Trump said at the White House alongside Fabiana

Rosales, wife of opposition leader Juan Guaido, who has been recognized by

the United States and more than 50 other countries as Venezuela’s interim

president in place of Maduro.

Rosales was given a high-profile reception in the Trump administration’s

latest bid to boost Guaido, who is under severe pressure from Moscow-backed

Maduro. On Thursday, she will meet with US First Lady Melania Trump in

Florida.

Trump said “all options are on the table” when asked by journalists if the

United States was considering military action to back up a major campaign of

economic sanctions aimed at crippling the Maduro government’s finances.

“They’ve got a lot of pressure right now. They have no money, they have no

oil, they have no nothing. They’ve got plenty of pressure right now. They

have no electricity,” he said.

“Other than military you can’t get any more pressure than they have …

All options are open.”

Earlier, Rosales met separately with Vice President Mike Pence, who plays

a major role in the administration’s aggressive stand against Maduro, and

also called out Russia.

He said “the United States views Russia’s arrival of military planes this

weekend as an unwelcome provocation and we call on Russia today to cease all

support for the Maduro regime.”

“Guaido is the only legitimate president of Venezuela. Venezuela is in

crisis after years of dictatorship and oppression,” Pence said.