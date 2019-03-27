PM mourns death of journalist Swapan Kumar Mohajon

DHAKA, March 27, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed

deep shock and sorrow at the death of former general secretary of Chattogram

Union of Journalists (CUJ) Swapan Kumar Mohajon.

In a condolence message, the premier recalled the outstanding

contributions of Swapan to the journalism arena of the country.

Sheikh Hasina prayed for salvation of the departed soul and conveyed

profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

Swapan Kumar died of brain hemorrhage this afternoon at the age of 67.