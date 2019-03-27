US Ambassador opens American corner in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, March 27, 2019 (BSS)- US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Robert
Miller has opened an American Corner formally at Varendra University, a
private university, in Rajshahi city today.
Speaking on the occasion, the envoy said the public in general including
the students will be benefited from the corner in terms of getting American
education scholarship and other need-based information.
He also says the Bangladeshi repatriated students in America are very
much talented and positive. For this reason, the American universities are
giving scopes of higher education to more Bangladeshi students. This trend
will continue in the days to come, he added.
Ambassador also says although the corner was opened for the students,
cross-section of people will be benefited from the corner. Students will
avail the scopes of getting information on how to get American students visa
from here. However, the corner will deliver all sorts of USA related
information.
The USA Ambassador also visited the Rajshahi University (RU) Varendra
Research Museum to see for himself its preserved archeological artifacts and
other historical substances.
RU Vice-chancellor Prof Abdus Sobhan, Pro-VCs Prof Ananda Kumar Shaha
and Prof Chowdhury Jakaria and Director of the museum Prof Abdul Mazid were
present on the occasion.