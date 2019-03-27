US Ambassador opens American corner in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, March 27, 2019 (BSS)- US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Robert

Miller has opened an American Corner formally at Varendra University, a

private university, in Rajshahi city today.

Speaking on the occasion, the envoy said the public in general including

the students will be benefited from the corner in terms of getting American

education scholarship and other need-based information.

He also says the Bangladeshi repatriated students in America are very

much talented and positive. For this reason, the American universities are

giving scopes of higher education to more Bangladeshi students. This trend

will continue in the days to come, he added.

Ambassador also says although the corner was opened for the students,

cross-section of people will be benefited from the corner. Students will

avail the scopes of getting information on how to get American students visa

from here. However, the corner will deliver all sorts of USA related

information.

The USA Ambassador also visited the Rajshahi University (RU) Varendra

Research Museum to see for himself its preserved archeological artifacts and

other historical substances.

RU Vice-chancellor Prof Abdus Sobhan, Pro-VCs Prof Ananda Kumar Shaha

and Prof Chowdhury Jakaria and Director of the museum Prof Abdul Mazid were

present on the occasion.