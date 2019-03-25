Ottawa to declare March 26 as Bangladesh Day tomorrow

DHAKA, March 25, 2019 (BSS) – The Canadian capital of Ottawa is set to declare March 26 as Bangladesh Day tomorrow coinciding the Bangladesh’s 49th Independence and National Day.

Mayor Jim Watson of Ottawa will raise the Bangladesh flag at Ottawa City Hall and proclaim the day as the Bangladesh Day, according to a message received here.

On the occasion, the national anthem of Bangladesh will be played and the messages of President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be read out.

“The Independence and National Day of Bangladesh is going to be declared as the Bangladesh Day by Ottawa due to year-long efforts of Bangladesh diaspora in the Canadian capital,” the message said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued a message on the occasion extending thanks and best wishes to the Mayor of Ottawa and the members of Canada-Bangladesh partnership for taking such initiatives.

“It’s heartening to note that Mayor Jim Watson of Ottawa will hoist the Bangladesh’s national flag at Ottawa City Hall on March 26 and proclaim the day as the Bangladesh Day,” she said in her message.

Sheikh Hasina said it is a great honour for Bangladeshi Canadians and also highly encouraging for the long lasting friendship between Bangladesh and Canada.

“I’m confident that Ottawa’s recognition to Bangladesh Day would give a voice to the values and culture of Bangladeshi-Canadians such as peaceful coexistence, respect, justice, compassion, the values espoused by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” she said.