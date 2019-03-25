Jordan Peele scares, and scores, again with new film ‘Us’

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – With his new film “Us” blasting to

an estimated $70.3 million opening in North American theaters in one of the

best launches ever for a horror film, director Jordan Peele has done it

again.

Website BoxOfficeMojo called the film’s three-day ticket sales “mind-

blowing.”

The Universal production, which stars Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and

Elisabeth Moss in the story of a family that encounters horrifying versions

of themselves, had the second-best launch of the year, trailing only

blockbuster “Captain Marvel,” according to industry watcher Exhibitor

Relations.

Peele had impressed Hollywood with his first production, “Get Out,” another

horror film with heavy social commentary that won an Oscar as Best Original

Screenplay and was the 10th most profitable film of 2017. The new film has a

94 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, rare praise for a horror flick.

“Us” pushed Disney’s “Captain Marvel” down to second place, at $35 million

for the weekend, but that female-led blockbuster had little to complain

about. With Brie Larson starring as a former fighter pilot with superpowers,

the film has taken in a combined $910 million at home and abroad.

In third spot was Paramount’s animation “Wonder Park,” at $9 million. The

film, about an amusement park based on a young girl’s imaginings, is voiced

by Brianna Denski, Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick and John Oliver.

Fourth spot went to CBS/Lionsgate’s teen drama “Five Feet Apart,” at $8.8

million. It stars Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse as teens who fall in

love but must keep their distance while being treated for cystic fibrosis.

And in fifth was “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” at $6.5

million. It tells the story of young Hiccup and his dragon Toothless on a

quest for a dragon utopia. Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera and Cate Blanchett

provide the voices.

Rounding out the weekend’s top 10 were:

“A Madea Family Funeral” ($4.5 million)

“Gloria Bell” ($1.8 million)

“No Manches Frida 2” ($1.8 million)

“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” ($1.1 million)

“Alita: Battle Angel” ($1 million)