Hasan consoles death of eminent singer Shahnaz

DHAKA, March 24, 2019 (BSS) – Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today

expressed profound shock at the death of eminent singer Shahnaz Rahmatullha.

In a condolence message, the minister said Shahnaz will ever be

remembered for her outstanding contributions in the culture arena.

Hasan, also the publicity and publication secretary of the ruling Awami

League, prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep

sympathy to the bereaved family.

Shahnaz died of a cardiac arrest at her Baridhara residence last night

at the age of 67.

The singer was awarded Ekushey Padak, National Film Award, Shilpakala

Academy Award and Bangladesh Film Journalist Association Award during her

successful career.