Adelaide’s Danish striker Ilso Larsen suspended for doping

SYDNEY, March 22, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Adelaide United’s Danish forward Ken

Ilso Larsen was suspended Friday after testing positive for cocaine.

The 32-year-old returned a positive sample for benzoylecgonine — the

drug’s main byproduct — in January and is now under investigation by the

Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority.

Football Federation Australia said his provisional suspension was

mandatory under its anti-doping rules.

“While it is in place, Mr Larsen is prohibited from participating in the

A-League and all other WADA (World Anti-Doping Authority) compliant sports,”

it said.

Ilso Larsen said he was “working closely with the PFA regarding my

situation and awaiting the results from the B test” in a statement issued

through Professional Footballers Australia.

“Until these results are received, I cannot make any further comments,” he

added.

“To our fans, please ensure the focus is on the team. It is a critical

time in our season and they need you most of all.”

Ilso Larsen joined Adelaide last year after a stint in Malaysia following

a career spent mostly in Denmark and Germany.

“Adelaide United recognises the significance of the matter and wants to

ensure our members, fans, and stakeholders that we will treat this with the

utmost seriousness and sensitivity,” the club said.