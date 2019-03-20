Met office forecasts rain until tomorrow morning

DHAKA, March 20, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)

today predicted rain at some places over the country in next 24 hours as of 9

am tomorrow.

“Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is

likely to occur at one or two places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, Dhaka

and Sylhet divisions … Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly

cloudy sky elsewhere over the country,” a BMD bulletin said this morning.

Day temperature may rise by (1-2)degrees Celsius and night temperature may

fall slightly over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions and it may rise slightly

elsewhere over the country, the bulletin added.

The highest temperature on yesterday was recorded 33.7 degrees Celsius at

Teknaf in Chattogram division and minimum temperature today 15.2 degrees

Celsius at Tetulia in Rangpur division.

The sun sets at 6.09 pm today and rises at 6.03 am tomorrow in the capital.