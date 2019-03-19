Bangladesh is suitable for investment: Kamal

DHAKA, March 19, 2019 (BSS) – Finance Minister A H M Mustafa Kamal today

said Bangladesh is a suitable destination for foreign investment as the

country persistently maintains over 7 percent GDP growth despite global

financial crisis.

He passed the remark while United Nations’ Resident Coordinator and UNDP

Resident Representative Mia Seppo along with a delegation met him at his ERD

office.

Referring to 7.86 percent GDP growth achieved in the last fiscal, Kamal

said for this fiscal 8.13 percent GDP growth has been projected.

“We’ve attained remarkable progress in health, food, education and all

other sectors . . . there are huge differences between the present and the

situation ten years back in Bangladesh, as Bangladesh has turned into one of

the best places for investment,” he noted.

The finance minister hoped that the United Nations would work as a partner

to help Bangladesh attain its desired goal.

Appreciating Bangladesh’s achievement in economic development and women

empowerment, Mia Seppo expressed her optimism to strengthen the existing

relations between Bangladesh and United Nations further in the coming days.

In this regard, she said the United Nations would continue its support to

Bangladesh towards the journey of attaining sustainable development.