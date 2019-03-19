Bangladesh is suitable for investment: Kamal

DHAKA, March 19, 2019 (BSS) – Finance Minister A H M Mustafa Kamal today
said Bangladesh is a suitable destination for foreign investment as the
country persistently maintains over 7 percent GDP growth despite global
financial crisis.
He passed the remark while United Nations’ Resident Coordinator and UNDP
Resident Representative Mia Seppo along with a delegation met him at his ERD
office.
Referring to 7.86 percent GDP growth achieved in the last fiscal, Kamal
said for this fiscal 8.13 percent GDP growth has been projected.
“We’ve attained remarkable progress in health, food, education and all
other sectors . . . there are huge differences between the present and the
situation ten years back in Bangladesh, as Bangladesh has turned into one of
the best places for investment,” he noted.
The finance minister hoped that the United Nations would work as a partner
to help Bangladesh attain its desired goal.
Appreciating Bangladesh’s achievement in economic development and women
empowerment, Mia Seppo expressed her optimism to strengthen the existing
relations between Bangladesh and United Nations further in the coming days.
In this regard, she said the United Nations would continue its support to
Bangladesh towards the journey of attaining sustainable development.