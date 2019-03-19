Germany launches 5G auction amid row with US over Huawei

BERLIN, March 19, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Germany launches its auction Tuesday for

the construction of an ultra-fast 5G mobile network as a transatlantic

dispute rages over security concerns surrounding giant Chinese telecoms

equipment maker Huawei.

The United States has threatened to end intelligence sharing with Berlin if

it does not exclude hardware made by Huawei from the infrastructure, arguing

that Chinese equipment could help Beijing spy on Western companies and

governments.

Attempting to play down the row on Monday, Jochen Homann, chairman of the

German Federal Network Agency (BNA), said: “No matter whether a supplier

comes from Sweden or China, companies must meet certification requirements

and security checks.”

‘5G’ — ‘fifth generation’ — is the latest, high-speed generation of

cellular mobile communications and Berlin will require winning bidders to

offer 5G service to at least 98 percent of German households, motorways and

rail lines.

Germany, Europe’s biggest economy whose wireless networks rank 46th in the

world for download speeds, wants to close the sizeable digital gap by making

the shift to the ultra-fast 5G system.

The BNA starts the auction in Mainz at 0900 GMT on Tuesday and the process

will allocate 41 different frequency blocks.

Four operators are in the running, among them Germany’s three main mobile

network providers — Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and Telefonica Germany (O2) –

– plus United Internet (1&1), a German company specialising in internet

services.

Chinese firm Huawei is not one of the bidders but provides the four German

companies with essential hardware — such as antennas and routers.

The US has accused Beijing of using Huawei’s 5G network gear as a Trojan

horse, forcing operators to transmit data to the regime, but Washington has

not provided evidence to support their suspicions.

Huawei has strenuously denied allegations its equipment could be used for

espionage.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday lashed out at what he called

“abnormal, immoral” attacks on Huawei and demanded a “fair and just

competition environment” for Chinese firms.

US-led attempts to encourage other nations to ban Huawei equipment from

their telecoms infrastructure suffered a setback when Chancellor Angela

Merkel’s government decided against imposing company specific-restrictions on

the 5G auction.

– US fears of security compromise –

US ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell last week warned that Washington

could stifle intelligence cooperation unless Berlin agreed a Huawei ban.

In a letter, Grenell told Peter Altmaier, Germany’s economy minister, that

intelligence-sharing cooperation could cease if Berlin allows the Chinese

firm to be part of the 5G network.

The threat escalated last week when NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander in

Europe, US General Curtis Scaparrotti, warned Germany that NATO forces would

cut communications if Berlin works with Huawei.

“We’re concerned about their (Germany) telecommunications backbone being

compromised in the sense that, particularly with 5G, the bandwidth capability

and ability to pull data is incredible,” Scaparrotti told the House Armed

Services Committee last Wednesday.

“If it also is inside of their defence communications, then we’re not gonna

communicate with them.

“And for the military that would be a problem.”

Merkel has tried to reassure senior figures in Washington by saying Germany

would consult with the US over whether to use Huawei tech, but would “define

our standards for ourselves”.

However, Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service (BND) shares some of the US

fears.

BND security experts have asked the government to take China’s overall

strategy into account, including a law on forced cooperation in security

matters, according to a report in Der Spiegel magazine.

Other media outlets claim Berlin is drawing up a catalogue of measures, for

all 5G providers, to change the telecommunications laws.

These measures range from a non-espionage clause to the requirement of

testing all components and the obligation to publish source code used in

infrastructure.

In some cases, the government could insist equipment already installed is

replaced, which could exclude Huawei from the infrastructure without

pronouncing a formal ban on the Chinese firm, according to business daily

Handelsblatt.