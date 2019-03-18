Rain, thundershowers likely at few places across country

DHAKA, March 18, 2019 (BSS) – Rain or thundershowers accompanied by

temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over

Khulna, Barishal and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Dhaka,

Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh and Chattogram divisions with hails at isolated

places.

Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly

unchanged over the country, according to the met office release here today.

Highest temperature on Saturday was recorded 36 degree Celsius at Teknaf

while the lowest was recorded today 14.9 degree Celsius at Rajarhat under

Rangpur division.

The highest rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6 am today was recorded by

39 millimeters at Khulna.

The sun sets today in the capital at 6.09 pm and the sun rises tomorrow at

6.04 am.