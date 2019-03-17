Delhi mission celebrates Bangabandhu’s birthday

DHAKA, March 17, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, India celebrated the 100 birthday of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Shishu Dibash with colorful programmes participated by children.

The children joined High Commissioner Syed Muazzem Ali in placing flower petals at a makeshift portrait of the father of the nation and in cutting a cake, while singing in chorus, Happy Birthday to Bangabandhu, Long Live Bangladesh, according to a press release received here from New Delhi.

Children of the mission’s diplomats and staff Children painted beautiful landscape of Bangladesh, wrote essays about their dreams, told stories and recited poems in the celebration.

They read out birthday messages from President Md. Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shariar Alam.

Speaking briefly Syed Muazzem paid tribute to Bangabandhu and urged the children to read and learn more about the great leader and the founder of Bangladesh.

Bangalees owe their independence to Bangabandhu and it will be “our duty to work for building” a Sonar Bangla, the dream of the father of the nation, he said.

The programme was rounded off with the screening of a documentary on the life and work of Bangabandhu.