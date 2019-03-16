Maizbhandar Darbar stages human chain protest against NZ attack

DHAKA, March 16, 2019 (BSS) – The Sufi spiritual hub of Maizbhandar

Darbar today staged a human chain protest against the terrorist attacks on

mosques in New Zealand seeking consorted global efforts to evolve strategies

to check recurrence of such onslaughts anywhere in the world.

“The global powers must evolve ways to track down perpetrators of such

heinous acts before they could carry out any terrorist attacks,” incumbent

leader of the spiritual hub Syed Saifuddin Ahmed told the human chain rally

in front of the Jatiya Press Club, said a press release.

He also urged every conscious quarter to stand by the victims with an

empathetic outlook.

Ahmed expressed his gratitude to the almighty as the Bangladesh cricket

team narrowly escaped the onslaught saying otherwise it would have caused a

great national tragedy.

The human chain demonstration was wrapped up with a munajat seeking

divine blessings for humanity while it was organized under the banner of

Anjuman-e-Rahmania Moinia Maizbhandaria and joined by leaders and activists

of International Sufi Unity for Solidarity (SUFIS), Parliament of World

Sufis.