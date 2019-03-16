PM asks DUCSU leaders to maintain peaceful atmosphere on campus

DHAKA, March 16, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the

newly-elected DUCSU leaders to maintain peaceful atmosphere on the campus,

saying that her government wants to further develop the country by utilising

the talents of the youths.

“We want the universities are run beautifully and for this, there must have

proper (education) environment,” the premier told the Dhaka University Central

Students Union (DUCSU) and hall union leaders who called on her at her

official Ganabhaban residence here this afternoon.

Sheikh Hasina added: “We want to utilise the merit of the youth folk for the

development of the country … we want to make their thinking more effective.”

DUCSU Vice-President Nurul Haque Nur, General Secretary Golam Rabbani and

Assistant General Secretary Saddam Hossain also spoke at the function.

Besides, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) President Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury

Shovan and vice-presidents (VPs) of 18 hall unions addressed the function.

Dhaka University BCL President and Chairman of the election conducting

committee of the organisation Sanjit Chandra Das delivered the welcome

address.

The prime minister said the DUCSU polls were arranged to build future

leadership in the country. “We wanted that you can pursue politics without any

hindrance and through it a new leadership be created,” she said.

She also told the DUCSU leaders: “You’ve to think how much the polls were

important to groom new leadership.”

In this connection, Sheikh Hasina expressed happiness over peaceful holding of

the DUCSU elections. “Any incident of terrorism and bomb explosions didn’t

take place centering the polls as strict instructions were given to the law

enforcement agencies and university administration,” she said.

The prime minister said a healthy trend of politics will be brought back in

the country through the DUCSU polls. “We want a healthy trend of politics in

the country and it’s our work to restore such type of politics,” she said.

Talking about the session jam at the universities, Sheikh Hasina said there

was a time when no classes took place after 2 pm and the universities were

plugged by session jams for six, seven and even eight years.

“But that session jam is now over as we had a tough directive about it. Why

the time of the students will be wasted … they will have to pass by

appearing in examinations on time,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina added such environment will have to be created and there cannot

be any session jam.

