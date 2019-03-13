DU VC congratulates DUCSU leaders

DHAKA, March 13, 2019 (BSS) – Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Md. Akhtaruzzaman today congratulated the newly elected leaders of Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU).

He also extended his heartfelt congratulations to the candidates who took part in the DUCSU and hall union polls, said a press release.

The VC also thanked the university teachers, staffs, members of law enforcement agencies and journalists for lending their support in holding the election in a fair manner.

“Last but not the least, I would like to covey my sincere thanks and gratitude to the students for casting their votes in the poll,” he added.