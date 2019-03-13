Rajshahi to host Bangabandhu International Cultural Festival from March 17

RAJSHAHI, March 13, 2019 (BSS) – A ten-day Bangabandhu International
Cultural Festival will begin at Green Plaza of City Bhaban here from March
17, the birthday of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Large number of delegates and cultural personalities from various
countries including India and Nepal are likely to attend the festival.
Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, who is chief
patron of the festival, revealed this in a press conference at the City
Bhaban conference hall here today.
Festival Committee Convener Syed Abul Hossain and its Member Secretary
Ariful Haque Kumar, former students adviser in Rajshahi University Prof Golam
Sabbir Sattar Tapu, regional coordinator of Bangladesh Gram Theater
Kamarullah Sarker, Principal of Shahmukhdum Degree College SM Rejaul Karim
and its former principal Prof Aminur Rahman were present at the press
conference.
Liton says the coming 2020 is the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh
Mujibur Rahman. “We have chalked out massive programmes to celebrate the
centenary and the international cultural festival,” he added.
Member of Bangabandhu Memorial Trust Poet Sheikh Hafizur Rahman will open
the festival.
In addition to the green plaza’s programmes, main educational institutions
in the city including Rajshahi University will arrange separate discussion
meetings during the festival. Besides, cultural functions will be held in
four mass-gathering spots.