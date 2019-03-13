Rajshahi to host Bangabandhu International Cultural Festival from March 17

RAJSHAHI, March 13, 2019 (BSS) – A ten-day Bangabandhu International

Cultural Festival will begin at Green Plaza of City Bhaban here from March

17, the birthday of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Large number of delegates and cultural personalities from various

countries including India and Nepal are likely to attend the festival.

Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, who is chief

patron of the festival, revealed this in a press conference at the City

Bhaban conference hall here today.

Festival Committee Convener Syed Abul Hossain and its Member Secretary

Ariful Haque Kumar, former students adviser in Rajshahi University Prof Golam

Sabbir Sattar Tapu, regional coordinator of Bangladesh Gram Theater

Kamarullah Sarker, Principal of Shahmukhdum Degree College SM Rejaul Karim

and its former principal Prof Aminur Rahman were present at the press

conference.

Liton says the coming 2020 is the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh

Mujibur Rahman. “We have chalked out massive programmes to celebrate the

centenary and the international cultural festival,” he added.

Member of Bangabandhu Memorial Trust Poet Sheikh Hafizur Rahman will open

the festival.

In addition to the green plaza’s programmes, main educational institutions

in the city including Rajshahi University will arrange separate discussion

meetings during the festival. Besides, cultural functions will be held in

four mass-gathering spots.