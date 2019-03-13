Don’t keep children under pressure for study: PM

DHAKA, March 13, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called
upon all not to exert additional pressure on the tender-hearted children for
studying instead of giving them education with joy.
“Additional pressure shouldn’t be put on tender-hearted children for
studying. It should be taken care by all that the children can get education
amid cheerfulness and play and without having fear,” she said while
inaugurating the National Primary Education Week, 2019 at Bangabandhu
International Conference Center here.
She requested all the guardians and teachers for not indiscriminately
asking the children for ‘study’, ‘study’ and ‘study’ as they can be losing
their interest in learning and getting frightened of it, saying, “All should
help the children to flourish their usual talents.”
“In many countries children are sent to schools at the age of seven, but
in Bangladesh children are being sent at their tender ages. So, the guardians
and teachers should be more careful about giving additional pressure on
them,” she also said.
Speaking about her referral of a child to a school for admission, she said
that the school authorities gave the child a printed question paper to
answer. The prime minister posed a question saying, if the child could answer
the question why the kid should go to the school?
The premier asked all concerned to cancel the procedure of giving printed
question papers to class one students and suggested making area-wise proper
arrangement for admission of children.
Sheikh Hasina also asked the guardians to refrain themselves from getting
involved in unhealthy competition about their children’s future and said in
many cases it has been witnessed that there is no competition among the
children but it exists among the guardians.
State Minister for Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, Md Zakir
Hossain presided over the function while its secretary Md. Akram-Al-Hossain
gave the welcome address.
Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Primary and
Mass Education and former Minister Mostafizur Rahman spoke on the occasion.
A video presentation on progress and success regarding primary education
in the country was also screened at the function.
The premier also distributed medals and certificates among the recipients
of ‘Primary Education Padak ‘, in 19 categories and students of primacy
schools for securing first, second and third position in the cultural and
sports competitions in 15 categories.
Director general (DG) of Directorate of Primary Education Dr AFM Manzur
Kadir moderated the medal and certificate distributing part of the function.
Recalling contribution of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur
Rahman to education, the premier said “Bangabandhu took firm steps to build
an illiteracy free country by making primary education universal and
compulsory and making education free for women after independence in 1971.”
Bangabandhu, under whose charismatic leadership Bangladesh had achieved
independence, nationalized 36.02 thousands schools and the job of all the
primary teachers of those schools in accordance with the recommendation of
Qudrat-e-Khuda Education Commission constituted by Bangabandhu in 1972, she
mentioned.
“The education policy which was prepared at the end of 1974 in line with
recommendations of the Qudrat-e-Khuda Education Commission could not come to
the light after assassination of Father of Nation along with his family
members except me and my sister,” the premier said.
Following the footsteps of Bangabandhu, the Awami League, after assuming
power in 1996, took measures for an inclusive education system involving
physically challenged and remote areas children and formed education
commission to formulate an education policy, she continued.
The education policy finally was formulated in accordance with the Qudrat-
e-Khuda Education Commission in 2009 as the Awami League came to power for
second term and started its execution in 2011, she added.
“In the education policy, we have given topmost priority over primary
education as the foundation of children depends on primary education,” she
said.
In order to ensure quality primary education of all children, currently
the fourth primary education programme [2018-2023] has been implemented with
a budget of Tk 38.40 crores, she also said.
To this contest, the government has already made computer education
compulsory in secondary level and is working to make it compulsory in primary
level, the premier said.
Multimedia classroom system has already been introduced in many areas and
the entire country will be brought under the system in phases, she mentioned.
Highlighting the government measures taken for checking dropouts, the
premier said her government has introduced school feeding system along with
giving text books free of costs, stipend for female students, constructing
schools in every two kilometers.
Describing the children as future of the nation, she said, “You have to
read attentively and to be a good citizen of the country as we want to build
the next generation with the values inspired by the spirit of our Liberation
War, ethics and principles.”
Speaking about his government initiatives in education sector in the last
10 years, she said, “We have appointed around 45 thousand teachers in the
last ten years. The post of head teachers has been upgraded to second class
while assistant teachers’ salary scale has been upgraded.”
Due to our relentless efforts and sincerity of the AL government, the
literacy rates rose to 73 percent from 45 percent in the last 10 years, she
added.
The premier said her government has successfully implemented some new
steps, including introduction of ‘pre-primary class’ while recruitment of
26,000 teachers is under process for pre-primary classes in the nationalized
primary schools.
Stressing the need for physical, mental, social, aesthetic and emotional
development of the students, she said inter-primary school sports and
cultural competition are being held with the participation of primary school
students to ensure their physical and mental development.
“Bangabandhu Gold Medal Primary School Football Tournament for boys and
Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Gold Medal Primary School Football Tournament
for girls are being organized at school and national levels,” she added.
Sheikh Hasina said that scouting is necessary for every school to make the
students disciplined.
The premier requested the teachers to be idol for students, saying, “You
are the nation builders. You will have to be an idol person because the
innocent kids follow you. If someone does errors or crimes, there is less
impact of that on the children. If a teacher commits wrong then its impact is
serious on them.”
She also called upon all to work together to build a hunger, poverty and
illiterate free ‘Sonar Bangla’ as dreamt by Bangabandhu by implementing the
‘Vision-2021’ to make Bangladesh a middle-income country and ‘Vision-2041’ to
make it a developed one.