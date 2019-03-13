Don’t keep children under pressure for study: PM

DHAKA, March 13, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called

upon all not to exert additional pressure on the tender-hearted children for

studying instead of giving them education with joy.

“Additional pressure shouldn’t be put on tender-hearted children for

studying. It should be taken care by all that the children can get education

amid cheerfulness and play and without having fear,” she said while

inaugurating the National Primary Education Week, 2019 at Bangabandhu

International Conference Center here.

She requested all the guardians and teachers for not indiscriminately

asking the children for ‘study’, ‘study’ and ‘study’ as they can be losing

their interest in learning and getting frightened of it, saying, “All should

help the children to flourish their usual talents.”

“In many countries children are sent to schools at the age of seven, but

in Bangladesh children are being sent at their tender ages. So, the guardians

and teachers should be more careful about giving additional pressure on

them,” she also said.

Speaking about her referral of a child to a school for admission, she said

that the school authorities gave the child a printed question paper to

answer. The prime minister posed a question saying, if the child could answer

the question why the kid should go to the school?

The premier asked all concerned to cancel the procedure of giving printed

question papers to class one students and suggested making area-wise proper

arrangement for admission of children.

Sheikh Hasina also asked the guardians to refrain themselves from getting

involved in unhealthy competition about their children’s future and said in

many cases it has been witnessed that there is no competition among the

children but it exists among the guardians.

State Minister for Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, Md Zakir

Hossain presided over the function while its secretary Md. Akram-Al-Hossain

gave the welcome address.

Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Primary and

Mass Education and former Minister Mostafizur Rahman spoke on the occasion.

A video presentation on progress and success regarding primary education

in the country was also screened at the function.

The premier also distributed medals and certificates among the recipients

of ‘Primary Education Padak ‘, in 19 categories and students of primacy

schools for securing first, second and third position in the cultural and

sports competitions in 15 categories.

Director general (DG) of Directorate of Primary Education Dr AFM Manzur

Kadir moderated the medal and certificate distributing part of the function.

Recalling contribution of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur

Rahman to education, the premier said “Bangabandhu took firm steps to build

an illiteracy free country by making primary education universal and

compulsory and making education free for women after independence in 1971.”

Bangabandhu, under whose charismatic leadership Bangladesh had achieved

independence, nationalized 36.02 thousands schools and the job of all the

primary teachers of those schools in accordance with the recommendation of

Qudrat-e-Khuda Education Commission constituted by Bangabandhu in 1972, she

mentioned.

“The education policy which was prepared at the end of 1974 in line with

recommendations of the Qudrat-e-Khuda Education Commission could not come to

the light after assassination of Father of Nation along with his family

members except me and my sister,” the premier said.

Following the footsteps of Bangabandhu, the Awami League, after assuming

power in 1996, took measures for an inclusive education system involving

physically challenged and remote areas children and formed education

commission to formulate an education policy, she continued.

The education policy finally was formulated in accordance with the Qudrat-

e-Khuda Education Commission in 2009 as the Awami League came to power for

second term and started its execution in 2011, she added.

“In the education policy, we have given topmost priority over primary

education as the foundation of children depends on primary education,” she

said.

In order to ensure quality primary education of all children, currently

the fourth primary education programme [2018-2023] has been implemented with

a budget of Tk 38.40 crores, she also said.

To this contest, the government has already made computer education

compulsory in secondary level and is working to make it compulsory in primary

level, the premier said.

Multimedia classroom system has already been introduced in many areas and

the entire country will be brought under the system in phases, she mentioned.

Highlighting the government measures taken for checking dropouts, the

premier said her government has introduced school feeding system along with

giving text books free of costs, stipend for female students, constructing

schools in every two kilometers.

Describing the children as future of the nation, she said, “You have to

read attentively and to be a good citizen of the country as we want to build

the next generation with the values inspired by the spirit of our Liberation

War, ethics and principles.”

Speaking about his government initiatives in education sector in the last

10 years, she said, “We have appointed around 45 thousand teachers in the

last ten years. The post of head teachers has been upgraded to second class

while assistant teachers’ salary scale has been upgraded.”

Due to our relentless efforts and sincerity of the AL government, the

literacy rates rose to 73 percent from 45 percent in the last 10 years, she

added.

The premier said her government has successfully implemented some new

steps, including introduction of ‘pre-primary class’ while recruitment of

26,000 teachers is under process for pre-primary classes in the nationalized

primary schools.

Stressing the need for physical, mental, social, aesthetic and emotional

development of the students, she said inter-primary school sports and

cultural competition are being held with the participation of primary school

students to ensure their physical and mental development.

“Bangabandhu Gold Medal Primary School Football Tournament for boys and

Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Gold Medal Primary School Football Tournament

for girls are being organized at school and national levels,” she added.

Sheikh Hasina said that scouting is necessary for every school to make the

students disciplined.

The premier requested the teachers to be idol for students, saying, “You

are the nation builders. You will have to be an idol person because the

innocent kids follow you. If someone does errors or crimes, there is less

impact of that on the children. If a teacher commits wrong then its impact is

serious on them.”

She also called upon all to work together to build a hunger, poverty and

illiterate free ‘Sonar Bangla’ as dreamt by Bangabandhu by implementing the

‘Vision-2021’ to make Bangladesh a middle-income country and ‘Vision-2041’ to

make it a developed one.