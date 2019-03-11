Steps to be taken for airing local ad in foreign channels: Hasan

DHAKA, March 11, 2019 (BSS) – Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today

said the government would take necessary steps against the persons involved

in airing local advertisement in foreign television channels.

“The government has already asked the local cable operators to keep the

Bangladeshi channels in first serial. Steps would be taken against the

persons who are involved in creating advertisement with foreign artists,” he

told the newsmen at his secretariat office here.

Later, the minister held a meeting with the members of Association of

Television Channel Owners (ATCO).

Prime Minister’s Advisor on Private Industry and Investment Salman F

Rahman, Information Secretary Abdul Malek, Bangladesh Television Director

General SM Harun-or Rashid, Senior Journalist Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury and

Ekattor Television CEO Mozammel Babu, among others, were present at the

meeting.

Hasan, also the publicity and publication secretary of the ruling Awami

League, said the government has given around 44 license for private TV

channels.

Of those, around 30 channels are now running their programmes with utmost

sincerity, he added.

He said the mass media is the fourth organ of a state as it plays a vital

role in showcasing the scenario of a society.

It also runs society in the right direction and criticizes the responsible

persons for creating a fresh mind of the society, he added.

The minister said the private channels are also playing an important role

in building a developed nation and materializing the dream of Father of the

Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

But, there are also some problems in the private TV channels as some people

are airing advertisement in the foreign TV channels instead of native

channels.

So, the TV channels of the country are being deprived of huge revenue and

consequently fall into financial crisis, he added.

Hasan said the government would take necessary steps in this regard.

The minister said local television channels would be able to broadcast

their programmes through Bangabandhu Satelite-1 from May 12 this year.

It is mentionable that Bangladesh will observe the first anniversary of

the launching of Bangabandhu Satelite-1.