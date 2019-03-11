Banned Chhatra Shibir ‘supports’ Quota reformists in Ducsu polls

DHAKA, March 10, 2019 (BSS) – The banned Islami Chhatra Shibi (ICS) on Dhaka University campus has extended its support to Quota reforms movement leaders Nuru-Rashed-Faruq panel in the Ducsu polls to be held tomorrow.

In a press release singed by ICS office secretary Saiful Islam extended its complete ‘trust and support’ to Nuru-Rashed-Faruq led Sadharan Chhatra Odhikar Sangrakkhan Parishad.

“As we have no direct candidate in this Ducsu election, we are extending our complete trust and support to Nuru-Rashed-Faruq panel,” the release said.

It urged all leaders and workers of ICS of Dhaka University to cast their votes in favour of Nuru-Rashed-Faruq panel.

On Sunday evening, the press release went viral on different social media including facebook.

Nuru, however, denied the allegation saying that it was baseless.