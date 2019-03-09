SME Fair-2019 kicks off in Khulna

KHULNA, March 9, 2019 (BSS) – A weeklong Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Commodity Fair-2019 kicked off today on the premises of Khulna Public Hall here.

Khulna district administration organised the fair in collaboration with SME Foundation, Khulna Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries’ Corporation (BSCIC), Bangladesh Bank and other stake holders to boost exports of local products.

Parliament member of Khulna-2 Sheikh Salahuddin Jewel inaugurated the fair as the chief guest with deputy commissioner of Khulna Md Helal Hossain in the chair.

The chief guest said everybody should come forward to patronise small enterprises which have not been able to build heavy industries but run small and cottage industries overcoming various odds.

He also requested Bangladesh Bank to take initiative so that SMEs, particularly women entrepreneurs, get loans on a priority basis.

Chairman of Khulna Zilla Parishad Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid, Secretary of KCC Azmul Haque, Regional Director of BSCIC Babul Chandra Nath, DGM of Bangladesh Bank Amzad Hossain Khan, Khulna divisional secretary of Khulna Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry Lutfun Haque Pia, Freedom Fighter Alamgir Kabir, among others, addressed the function.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Ziaur Rahman delivered the speech of welcome.

“A total of 56 SMEs are participating in the fair showcasing their products,” said the deputy commissioner, adding that leather, jute, agricultural product, handicraft and other commodities will be on display.

The fair will remain open to the public between 10 am and 9 pm, every day.

Earlier, a colourful procession was also held from Shaheed Hadis Park and ended on the fair premises.