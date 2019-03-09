Serena downs Azarenka to reach Indian Wells second round

INDIAN WELLS, United States, March 9, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Serena Williams

defeated Victoria Azarenka 7-5, 6-3 in a battle of former world number ones

on Friday to reach the second round at Indian Wells.

Williams, seeded 10th in her first tournament since a quarter-final exit at

the Australian Open, needed two hours and seven minutes to get past her

longtime rival.

She took her record against Azarenka to 18-4, although the Belarusian, now

ranked 48th in the world, had triumphed in their most recent prior meeting in

the 2016 final on the same Indian Wells stadium court.

“It’s hard to play somebody you’re so close to,” Williams said. “It’s also

invigorating.”

Williams advanced to a third-round meeting with another former world number

one, Spain’s Garbine Muguruza, who beat American Lauren Davis 6-1, 6-3.