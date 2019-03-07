Mozammel urges BNP to analysis its failures

SANGSAD BHABAN, March 7, 2019 (BSS) – Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque today urged the BNP leaders to look into the matter why the party had lost popularity immensely.

“The BNP leaders should analysis the reason why people have turned their faces from the party although the party was in power in two terms,” said the minister while participating in the thanksgiving motion on the President address in the Jatiya Sangsad on January 30, this year.

About the proclamation of independence by BNP founder Ziaur Rahman, he said it was totally a falsehood. The party has collapsed due to such falsehood, he added.

The minister said BNP got only 29 seats in the national election of 2008, but now it bagged only six seats indicating that the party is becoming unpopular gradually.

Taking part in the discussion, they said President M Abdul Hamid in his address has focused on the development issue of the country and given a guideline how the country can achieve its desired goal.

The country led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina now has turned into a middle income country, said Mahbubul Alam Hanif of Khustia-3.

He said that the people have boycotted BNP and their alliances for their destructive politics and the people are now getting united under the umbrella of Sheikh Hasina to elevate the country into a developed one.

Bangladesh has achieved tremendous success in various sectors including poverty alleviation, foreign reserve, per capita income and annual export in the past ten years during the rule of Sheikh Hasina, he said.

The lawmakers also thanked the President for giving a timely speech highlighting the success stories of the government and guiding the nation towards peace, progress and prosperity.

Earlier, they paid a rich tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for his contribution to establishing an independent state.