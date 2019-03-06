Rhodes pleased with Somuya’s coming-of-age knock at Hamilton

DHAKA, March 6, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh head coach Steve Rhodes was

pleased with the way Soumya Sarkar thrived against short-pitched deliveries

of New Zealand bowlers, saying that he paid off the trust the team management

put on him.

Sarkar was basically called up as a back-up of Shakib Al Hasan who missed

out the ODI series and first Test against New Zealand because of his left

little finger injury, sustained during the final of the Bangladesh Premier

League (BPL) on February 8.

The ace all-rounder was also ruled out of the second Test, starting on

March 8 at Wellington as the doctors prescribed him for a seven days rest

more, revealed BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon a couple of days ago.

There was apprehension whether Soumya could fill the void of Shakib but

he responded quite emphatically, smashing a fluent 149 runs knock. The knock

many ways was termed as the coming-of-age knock from the batsman who

struggled to cement his place in the national fold.

It was also his maiden century in the longer version format and in the

process he emulated Tamim Iqbal, joining him as fastest centurion of

Bangladesh with 94 ball-century. Tamim’s effort against England at Lord’s in

2010.

Rhodes pleased with the way Soumya responded as his service is now much-

required specially after some of the important players of Bangladesh remained

injured and highly unlikely to be the part of the final XI in the second

Test.

There was however few who could expect that Soumya could thrive against

vicious short-pitched deliveries but he not only shrugged off this

apprehension with an epic century but also was the pick of Bangladeshi

bowler, claiming 2-68 with his medium pace.

“What was pleasing in the last game was to see Soumya coming and doing so

well because in many ways he was a back-up batsman along with Liton of

course,” Rhodes said on Wednesday at Wellington.