Bangladesh Film and Television Institute Bill (Amendment) Bill, 2019 placed in parliament

SANGSAD BHABAN, March 4, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Film and Television Institute Bill (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was placed in the Jatiya Sangsad today aiming to create skilled artistes and directors by conducting research works and giving trainings and degrees to them.

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud placed the bill in the House with Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

The bill suggests a four- to six-member governing body of the Bangladesh Film Television Institute with one teacher and a director nominated by the government. The tenure of the governor body members would be three years instead of existing two years.

The bill also inserts provisions to arrange trainings and workshops for the people involved in filmmaking and working in televisions, and confer degrees to them.

Placing the bill, Dr Hasan Mahmud said once the bill is passed in parliament and the law is enacted, the representation of the teachers and instructors of the Bangladesh Film Television Institute would be ensured.

Later, the bill was sent to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Information Ministry for scrutiny and giving its report on the bill within 30 days.