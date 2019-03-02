Gono Forum MPs to take oath on Mar 7

DHAKA, Mar 02, 2019 (BSS)-Gono Forum lawmakers-elect Sultan Muhammad

Monsur Ahmed and Mokabbir Khan will take oath as members of the 11th

parliament on March 7, 2019.

‘We have sent letters to Speaker of Jatiya Sangsad Dr Shirin Sharmin

Choudhury expressing our desire to take oath on March 07,2019″ Gono Forum

leader and MP-elect Sultan Muhammad Monsur told BSS, this evening.

He said that people elected him to join parliament and he is doing just

that.

Sultan Monsur, former vice-president of Dhaka University Central Students’

Union (DUCSU), was elected member of parliament from Moulvibazar-2

constituency and Mokabbir Khan was elected from Sylhet-2.

Opposition alliance the Jatiya Oikya Front, comprising mainly the

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Gono Forum, secured eight seats in

the 11th parliamentary polls held on December 30, 2018.