Gono Forum MPs to take oath on Mar 7

DHAKA, Mar 02, 2019 (BSS)-Gono Forum lawmakers-elect Sultan Muhammad
Monsur Ahmed and Mokabbir Khan will take oath as members of the 11th
parliament on March 7, 2019.
‘We have sent letters to Speaker of Jatiya Sangsad Dr Shirin Sharmin
Choudhury expressing our desire to take oath on March 07,2019″ Gono Forum
leader and MP-elect Sultan Muhammad Monsur told BSS, this evening.
He said that people elected him to join parliament and he is doing just
that.
Sultan Monsur, former vice-president of Dhaka University Central Students’
Union (DUCSU), was elected member of parliament from Moulvibazar-2
constituency and Mokabbir Khan was elected from Sylhet-2.
Opposition alliance the Jatiya Oikya Front, comprising mainly the
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Gono Forum, secured eight seats in
the 11th parliamentary polls held on December 30, 2018.