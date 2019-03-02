President gives assent to five bills

DHAKA, March 2, 2019 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid today gave his assent to five bills adopted in the first session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad, said an official release this evening.

The bills are: Brick Manufacturing and Brick Kiln Establishment (Control) (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Bangladesh EPZ Labour Bill, 2019, Chittagong Hill Tracts (Land Acquisition) Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill , 2019 and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University Bill, 2019, the release added.