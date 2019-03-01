AL Local Govt Nomination Board meets

DHAKA, March 1, 2019 (BSS) – A meeting of Bangladesh Awami League (AL) Local Government Nomination Board was held at Ganabhaban here this afternoon.

AL Local Government Election Nomination Board Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting.

Members of the board including Amir Hossain Amu, Tofail Ahmed, Rashidul Alam, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, Obaidul Quader, Dr Abdur Razzak, Muhammad Faruk Khan, Mahbub-ul Alam Hanif, Dr Dipu Moni, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abul Hasnat Abdullah attended the meeting.

Party sources said the meeting was convened to finalize the nominations of the chairmen candidates in the election to 122 upazila parishads of 16 districts in the fourth phase slated for March 31.

Election Commission Secretary Helaluddin Ahmed declared the schedule for the 4th phase of the 5th countrywide upazila election at a press conference at the Nirbachon Bhaban in the city on February 20.

According to the election schedule, the deadline for submission of nomination papers is March 4, while the date for scrutiny of nomination papers is March 6 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 13.