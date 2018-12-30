Voters satisfied with casting votes using EVMs

DHAKA, Dec 30, 2018 (BSS) – Voters expressed their satisfaction over

casting their votes through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the 11th

parliamentary election today.

Voters of six constituencies – Dhaka-6 and 13, Chattogram-9, Rangpur-3,

Khulna-2 and Satkhira-2- got the chance to cast their votes using EVMs for

the first time.

Pallab Bhaumick, a voter from Tikatuli (Dhaka-13), said, the EVM system is

very easy for casting votes.

“It is possible to cast votes smoothly and without any hassle by this

machine …It takes a little time to cast vote. I am happy with the system.

This is a better system than the traditional system,” he added.

Shahjada, another voter of the same centre, expressed satisfaction with the

EVM system saying that voting has become easier than before. People did not

need to stand in long queue to cast their votes.

Meanwhile, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Mohammad Sayeed

Khokon voted through EVM on the Islamia Government Primary School premises in

city’s Nazirabazar area.

He said voting seemed very easy through EVM system as vote can be given in

a short time.

“This is a very serviceable system for the voters,” he added.

Meanwhile, BSS correspondent from Chattogram said voters, who used EVM for

the first time in the Chattogram-9 (Kotwali-Baklia) constituency, expressed

their satisfaction with it.

Presiding Officer of Public Administration Regional Training Centre Delwar

Hossain said voters enjoyed the new system for casting votes.

Voters of Rangpur-3, Khulna-2 and Satkhira-2 constituencies also expressed

their satisfaction with EVMs, BSS district correspondents said.