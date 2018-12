MOULVIBAZAR, Dec 28, 2018 (BSS) – British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Alison Blake today expressed her satisfaction over the overall environment of the 11th parliamentary election to be held Sunday.

“I hope the election will be held in a festive and peaceful atmosphere….. It will be a participatory election,” she said while talking to journalists after her meeting with Returning Officer Md Tofail Islam at the district administration office here.