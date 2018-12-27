Ershad quits election race from Dhaka-17 constituency

DHAKA, Dec 27, 2018 (BSS) – Jatiya Party Chairman HM Ershad today said the party candidates, who are contesting in the election in open seats, will extend their all-out support to the Awami League-led grand alliance candidates.

“I am extending full support to my sister Sheikh Hasina. I will extend all-out cooperation to Sheikh Hasina in the election,” he told a press conference at his Baridhara residence.

The Jatiya Party president, who returned home on Wednesday after receiving treatment in Singapore, also announced quitting of his election race from Dhaka-17 seat in support of Awami League candidate Akbar Hossain Pathan.

Now, Ershad is in polls race from Rangpur-3 constituency.

Ershad said, the Jatiya Party candidates in 146 seats will extend their support to the AL-led grand alliance candidates but those candidates, who have winning chances in the polls, will not quit the election race.

He also asked all the Jatiya Party candidates to comply with the decisions taken by the grand alliance.

The Jatiya Party chairman expressed satisfaction over the overall polls environment and the role of the Election Commission.

Jatiya Party Presidium Member Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu was present in the press conference.

After the press conference, AL candidate in Dhaka-17 constituency Akbar Hossain Pathan met the Jatiya Party chairman.