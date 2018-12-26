Sheikh Hasina to join polls campaign thru’ video conference

DHAKA, Dec 26, 2018 (BSS) – Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will join election campaign in four districts through video conference tomorrow.

She would participate in election rallies to be held on Cumilla town hall ground, Tangail Pourashova ground, Jashore Town Hall ground and Pabna Edward College Ground from 3pm tomorrow, a press release of AL said.

Leaders of local unit of Awami League, candidates nominated by AL and the grand alliance, among others, would present at the rallies.

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has requested all concerned to make the programmes a success.