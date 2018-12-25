Election campaign gets a peak in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Dec 25, 2018 (BSS) – As the upcoming 11th parliamentary election

is knocking the door, campaign in greater Rajshahi has got a peak at present

like other parts of the country.

Most of the contestants and the heavyweights in particular have engaged

all strengths to drum up support for them in all 19 constituencies of

Rajshahi, Naogaon, Natore and Chapainawabganj districts.

The heavyweight aspirants are: Minister for Jute and Textile Emaj Uddin

Pramanik, MP, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, MP, State

Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Polok, MP, Fazely Hossain Badsha, MP, Omor

Faruque Chowdhury, MP, and Engineer Enamul Haque, MP, from Awami League and

Barrister Aminul Haque, Mijanur Rahman Minu and Alamgir Kabir from BNP.

Flanked by a large number of leaders and workers, the contestants are seen

meeting voters and different professional bodies seeking their support

throughout the day braving fog as well as cold wave. All the electioneering

areas got a new look with numerous posters, banners and festoons.

Side by side with male workers, the presence of female workers in the

election campaign is significant this time as scores of women are taking part

in the ongoing electioneering.

Many of the voters said main competition is likely to be taken place

between the candidates of Bangladesh Awami League and BNP in all the

constituencies.

Majority people opined during voting the voters will consider various

positive issues of the present government including dynamic leadership of

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and development achievements in last ten years.

College teacher Harunur Rashid advocated for a free, fair and peaceful

election. He added that the upcoming election will be inclusive and

participatory which is good sign for the country’s democracy.

In Rajshahi district, there are six constituencies having 19,42,562 voters

including 9,74,853 females. A total of 25 candidates are vying for all the

constituencies. There are four candidates in Rajshahi-1 (Godagari-Tanore)

constituency.

But, the issue of main competition between incumbent AL MP Omor Faruque

Chowdhury and BNP candidate Barrister Aminul Haque is being discussed widely.

In Rajshshi- 2 (Rajshahi city), four candidates including incumbent MP

Fazley Hossain Badsha and BNP candidate Mijanur Rahman Minu are fielding

here.

Five candidates are in the election race of Rajshahi-3 (Paba-Mohanpur)

constituency. However, main fight is likely to be taken place between

incumbent AL MP Ayen Uddin and BNP candidate Advocate Shafiqul Haque Milon.

In Rajshahi-4 (Bagmara) constituency, three candidates including AL

incumbent MP Engineer Enamul Haque and BNP candidate Abu Hena are contesting

in the election.

There are five candidates including Awami League’s Dr Monsur Rahman and

BNP’s Nazrul Islam in the election race of Rajshahi-5 (Durgapur-Puthiya)

constituency. Main fight is likely to be taken place between the AL and BNP

contestants.

In Rajshahi-6 (Charghat-Bagha) constituency, three candidates including AL

incumbent MP and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam are in the

final election race.

A total of sixteen candidates are struggling for four constituencies in

Natore district having 13,03,877 voters including 6,50,370 females. In

Natore-1 (Lalpur-Bagatipara) constituency, Shahiddul Islam Bakul from Awami

League and Kamrunnahar Shirin from BNP are contesting as vital candidates.

Shafiqul Islam Shimul, MP, from Awami League and Shabina Yeasmin Chhabi

from BNP are the main contestants for Natore-2 (Sadar-Noldanga) constituency.

In Natore-3 (Shingra) constituency, Zunaid Ahmed Polok, MP, from Awami League

and Daudar Mazunder from BNP are vying for the seat.

Professor Abdul Quddus, MP, and Abdul Aziz are contesting for Natore-4

(Gurudaspur-Boraigram) constituency as major candidates from Awami League and

BNP respectively.

There are twenty-nine candidates in six constituencies of Naogaon district

having 20,02,736 voters including 10,07,513 females.

In Naogaon-1 (Shapahar-Porsha-Niamatpur) constituency, Sadhan Chandra

Mazumder, MP, and Mustafizur Rahman are contesting from Awami League and BNP

respectively among five candidates.

A total of five candidates including Awami League’s Shahiduzzaman Sarker,

MP, and BNP’s Shamsuzzoha Khan are contesting for Naogaon-2 (Patnitala-

Dhamuirhat) constituency.

There are six candidates in Naogaon- 3 (Mohadevpur-Badalgachhi)

constituency. Of them, Salim Uddin Tarafder Selim, MP, and Arefin Parvej from

Awami Leaague and BNP respectively are the vital candidates.

Minister for Jute and Textile Emaj Uddin Pramanik, MP, from Awami League

and Shamsul Alam Pramanik from BNP are contesting in Naogaon-4 (Manda)

constituency as heavyweight candidates among five others.

A total of three candidates including Barrister Nizam Uddin Jalil Jon from

Awami League and Jaidul Islam from BNP are vying for Naogaon-5 (Sadar)

constituency.

Among there aspirants, incumbent Awami League MP Israfil Alam and BNP’s

Alamgir Kabir are contesting for Naogaon-6 (Raninagar-Atrai) constituency as

major candidates.

A total of thirteen candidates are contesting for three constituencies in

Chapainawabganj district having 11,75,303 voters.

In Chapainawabganj-1 (Shibgonj) constituency, four candidates including Dr

Shamil Uddin Ahmed Shimul from Awami League and Prof Shahjahan from BNP are

contesting as vital contenders.

There are three candidates in Chapainawabganj-2 (Nachole-Volahat and

Rohanpur) constituency. Of them, Ziaur Rahman and Aminul Islam from Awami

Leauge and BNP respectively are the major candidates.

Abdul Wadud from Awami League and Harun-Or-Rashid from BNP are contesting

in Chapainawabganj-3 (Sadar) are contesting as significant candidates.

Divisional Commissioner Nur-Ur-Rahman said peaceful atmosphere is

prevailing here.

He added that all the on-duty agencies concerned including election

officers, executive magistrates, judicial officials and members of various

law enforcing agencies are working relentlessly to make the election free,

fair, peaceful and acceptable.