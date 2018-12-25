52 people dead, over 48,000 affected by dengue in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Dec. 25, 2018 (BSS/XINHUA) – Fifty-two people have died and over

48,000 affected by the dengue virus in Sri Lanka, so far this year, the

government information department said in a report Monday.

Quoting the Epidemiology Unit, the report said that the highest number of

dengue cases had been reported from the capital Colombo District with over

9,500 cases.

The second worst affected district with over 5,400 cases was from the

Gampaha District in the outskirts of the Colombo District followed by the

Batticaloa District, in eastern Sri Lanka with over 4,700 cases.

Medical experts urged people to seek immediate medical attention if they

suffered from high fever, uncontrolled vomiting, abdominal pain, dizziness

and reduced urinary.

“All fever patients need rest and should refrain from attending work or

school,” Epidemiologists said.

“Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever (DHF) can be fatal,” Epidemiologists added.

Earlier this year, the National Dengue Control Unit launched special

programs to eradicate dengue breeding grounds in several districts of the

island country, including the north and east, which were identified as the

most vulnerable districts.

Over 300 people were killed and more than 136,000 infected by the dengue

epidemic last year in one of the country’s worst-ever outbreaks of the

disease in recent years.