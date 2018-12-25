52 people dead, over 48,000 affected by dengue in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Dec. 25, 2018 (BSS/XINHUA) – Fifty-two people have died and over
48,000 affected by the dengue virus in Sri Lanka, so far this year, the
government information department said in a report Monday.
Quoting the Epidemiology Unit, the report said that the highest number of
dengue cases had been reported from the capital Colombo District with over
9,500 cases.
The second worst affected district with over 5,400 cases was from the
Gampaha District in the outskirts of the Colombo District followed by the
Batticaloa District, in eastern Sri Lanka with over 4,700 cases.
Medical experts urged people to seek immediate medical attention if they
suffered from high fever, uncontrolled vomiting, abdominal pain, dizziness
and reduced urinary.
“All fever patients need rest and should refrain from attending work or
school,” Epidemiologists said.
“Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever (DHF) can be fatal,” Epidemiologists added.
Earlier this year, the National Dengue Control Unit launched special
programs to eradicate dengue breeding grounds in several districts of the
island country, including the north and east, which were identified as the
most vulnerable districts.
Over 300 people were killed and more than 136,000 infected by the dengue
epidemic last year in one of the country’s worst-ever outbreaks of the
disease in recent years.