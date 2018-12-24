Armed forces deployed across the country

DHAKA, Dec 24, 2018 (BSS) – The Armed forces were deployed overnight for 10 days across the country aimed at maintaining law and order before and after the polls of the 11th parliamentary elections scheduled to be held on December 30.

Under the initiative, the Army was deployed at 389 upazilas across the country, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) release.

Besides, members of Bangladesh Navy and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) were deployed respectively at eighteen coastal and eighty-seven border upzilas across the country.

Earlier on December 18, a total of 1,016 platoons of BGB forces were deployed across the country.

Deployment of the armed forces will be under the purview of ‘In aid to civil power’. The members of the armed forces will take their position at the nodal point of each district, upazila, metropolitan areas and other convenient places and will carry out and other drive related activities integrated with the returning officer as per the need.

Besides, Bangladesh Air Force has been kept ready with necessary number of helicopters and transport aircrafts for providing assistance if necessary during the polls.

The armed forces will perform their duty on important roads and highways considering the situation, it said.

A Joint Coordination cell will also be set up at the Armed Forces Division comprising the representatives of different ministries, division and law enforcing agencies, the release added.