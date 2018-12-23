Anti-liberation forces to concede defeat in polls: Quader

NOAKHALI, Dec 23, 2018 (BSS) – Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today expressed his optimism that the anti-liberation forces would be defeated in this month of victory.

“The anti-liberation forces like BNP are now at sixes and sevens …the party has conceded defeat before its defeat,” the ruling party leader said this at an election rally on Bhimpur Govt Pilot High School premises of Chatkhil Upazila under Noakhali-1 constituency.

Quader said the terrorists, corrupts and killers belonged to BNP and that’s why the people all over the country rejected the party.

He said if the BNP is elected, the Hawa Bhaban will be resurfaced, and the country will become champion again in corruption.

Quader, however, said Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina has led the country towards the path of light and added that the country will again be plunged into darkness if the BNP comes to power.

Ruling party candidate M Morshed Alam and District Awami League vice president Ataur Rahman Manik,, among others , attended the rally.