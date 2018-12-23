AL briefs diplomats on political issues

DHAKA, Dec 23, 2018 (BSS) – The ruling Awami League today briefed foreign diplomats stationed in Dhaka on the latest ‘political issues’ including forthcoming national elections and law and order situation of the country.

Over 50 diplomats from different countries attended the briefing organised by the party’s international affairs sub-committee at a city hotel, said a press release.

AL Advisory Council Member and Prime Minister’s Political Affairs Adviser HT Imam, AL International Affairs Sub-Committee Chairman Ambassador Muhammad Zamir, International Affairs Secretary Dr Shammi Ahmed and former Bangladesh Bank Governor Dr Atiur Rahman addressed the briefing.

A booklet was also launched titled “From Mujib to Hasina: Awami League in the international arena” illustrating formulation and shaping of the country’s foreign policies over the years to take the country to a new height.

Speaking on the occasion, HT Imam said AL as the most liberal political party is completely committed to extend all-out cooperation in holding the election in a free and fair manner.

He also mentioned about the attacks carried out on the AL leaders and workers ahead of the election.

Diplomats were provided with dossiers on Bangladesh’s impressive socio-economic development under the successive Awami League governments and information on the “crimes and misdeeds” by BNP-Jamaat leaders and workers.