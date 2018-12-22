AL demands redress of attacks on minority, party nominees

DHAKA, Dec 22, 2018 (BSS) – Awami League (AL) today submitted an application to the Election Commission bringing allegations that attacks were carried out on the Awami League candidates across the country and also the minority people in Thakurgaon.

A delegation of AL submitted the application signed by the party’s election conducting committee coordinator Dr Selim Mahmud to Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda demanding redress of the attacks on the minorities and also the AL candidates.

After submitting the application AL central working committee member M Akteruzzaman told newsmen that attacks were carried out on the election campaign of the party’s general secretary Obaidul Quader and AL candidate in Chittagong Afsarul Amin and crude bombs were hurled at police personnel at Muktagacha in Mymensingh.

It is a matter of regret that the Hindus came under attack at Jagannathpur in Thakurgaon, he said adding, “We have information that gunpowder was used in the Jagannathpur attack.”

Akteruzzaman said: “Such incidents also took place in 2013, 2014 and 2015. We apprehend the incident at Jagannathpur could be repeated all over the country.”

He said candidatures of BNP nominees have been cancelled in few constituencies as per the directive of the Supreme Court.

“We came to know that BNP has applied for rescheduling the election date in those constituencies. There is no scope for rescheduling as per the RPO (Representation of the People Order),” the AL leader added.

In the written application, the AL said arson attack was carried out at the residence of Krishna Ghosh at Shingia Sahapara village under Jagannathpur Union in Thakurgaon.

Following the attack fire engulfed the surrounding areas and gutted eight houses and other valuables, it said.