Upsurge in favour of boat seen ahead of national polls: Tofail

BHOLA, Dec 21, 2018 (BSS) – Commerce Minister Tofail Ahmed today said upsurge in favour of Awami League (AL) is seen ahead of the parliamentary polls to be held on December 30.

“The people of the country will re-elect Awami League (AL) in the general election to continue ongoing development process,” he told a rally at Uttar Dighaldi Union in the district.

Tofail said Bangladesh has witnessed massive progress in the past 10 years as Awami League-led government has implemented various development programmes.

“The people of Bangladesh are now leading a happy life because of good governance and other civic facilities ensured by the government,” he added.

Tofail urged the voters to cast their votes in favour of Awami League in the December 30 national election to complete unfinished development programmes.

Bhola district unit of AL Abdul Momin Tulu and other senior leaders of the party, among others, addressed the meeting.